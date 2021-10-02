White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,895,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,823,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

