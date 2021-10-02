Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 562,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,527. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $441.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

