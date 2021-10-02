Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of analysts have commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 562,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,527. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $441.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.