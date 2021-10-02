Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Insider Buys £14,120 in Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) insider Mihiri Jayaweera acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

WIN opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Friday. Wincanton plc has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company has a market cap of £433.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.59.

WIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

