Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $194.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $187.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WING. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average is $154.19. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

In other news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

