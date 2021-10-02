WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the August 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

