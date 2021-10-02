Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in September

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,400 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 5,283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MRWSF remained flat at $$3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
