Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in September

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,400 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 5,283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MRWSF remained flat at $$3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.