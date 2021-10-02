Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

MBUU stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

