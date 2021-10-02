WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 242.7% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 750.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.