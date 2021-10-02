WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. DA Davidson currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of WW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,751. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in WW International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in WW International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WW International by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

