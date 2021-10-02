Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $763,950. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

