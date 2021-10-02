Xponance Inc. Invests $837,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.43 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $156.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,087. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

