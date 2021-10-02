Xponance Inc. Purchases 19,187 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY opened at $13.57 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.