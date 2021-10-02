Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,016 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.