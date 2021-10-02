Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $28,889,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 446,448 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $22,872,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.