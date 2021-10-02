Xponance Inc. Takes $963,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,222.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $230,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,911 shares of company stock worth $29,626,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $112.39 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

