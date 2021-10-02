xRhodium (XRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $274.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $274.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004327 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00028739 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

