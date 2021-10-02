xSigma (SIG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, xSigma has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One xSigma coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. xSigma has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $44,811.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 12,858,198 coins and its circulating supply is 8,413,388 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

