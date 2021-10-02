XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

