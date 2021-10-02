XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $14.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

