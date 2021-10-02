XTX Topco Ltd Takes $960,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $662.06 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.03 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.72 and a 200 day moving average of $626.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

