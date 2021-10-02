Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 155.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

