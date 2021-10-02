yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $135,179.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $15.93 or 0.00033253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

