Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.