Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,845,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $188,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 783,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC opened at $58.43 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

