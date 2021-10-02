Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $75.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.30 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $302.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $345.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $358.82 million, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $396.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.44. The company had a trading volume of 308,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

