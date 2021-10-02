Zacks: Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.38.

EDR opened at 29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.92. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.