Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

HBI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 7,037,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after buying an additional 814,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

