Zacks: Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post sales of $220.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted sales of $156.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $862.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 477,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

