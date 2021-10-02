Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $671.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.33 million. Primerica reported sales of $566.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

