Zacks: Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. SAP posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 488,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

