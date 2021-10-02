Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $88.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.79 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $323.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $336.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $432.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $748.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

