Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce sales of $229.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $208.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $912.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.08 million to $927.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $982.19 million, with estimates ranging from $941.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

NYSE FRT traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 435,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average is $114.89. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $9,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

