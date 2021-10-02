Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce $141.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $155.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 325,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,062. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

