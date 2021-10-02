Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post $1.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870,000.00 and the highest is $1.46 million. Trevena reported sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

TRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

