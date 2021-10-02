Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Cerner reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of CERN opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

