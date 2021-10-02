Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,231 shares of company stock valued at $36,419,134. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

