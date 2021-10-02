Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,412.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

