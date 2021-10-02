Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Outset Medical posted earnings of ($2.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of OM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 308,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,825. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88.

In other news, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,631 shares of company stock worth $3,157,540. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 52.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

