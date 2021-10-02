Zacks: Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $482.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $485.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 190,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.