Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,754,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,658. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.98.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

