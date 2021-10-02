Zacks: Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post sales of $745.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.19 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TEGNA by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in TEGNA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

