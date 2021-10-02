Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.52. 1,898,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

