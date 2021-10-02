Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.56 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.46 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $5.73 on Monday, reaching $201.74. 3,468,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.87. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

