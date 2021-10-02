Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

