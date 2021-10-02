Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.