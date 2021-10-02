Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Sell

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.