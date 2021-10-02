Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Japanese auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands, including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, which position it for solid prospects. The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income at ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. The company's sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. Strategic collaborations with Subaru and Mazda will likely aid its ambitious e-mobility goals. However, high capex and research and development (R&D) expenses on advanced technologies are likely to dent near-term margins for the firm. Toyota's rising debt levels play a spoilsport and restricts its financial flexibility. Amid the global chip dearth, Toyota has slashed its production forecast for fiscal 2022. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

TM opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

