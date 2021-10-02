Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Hold

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of AAWW opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

