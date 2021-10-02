Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

