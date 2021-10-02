Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

